FSA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Apple comprises about 1.6% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.07. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

