Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Garmin worth $19,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 516,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 482,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79,472 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

