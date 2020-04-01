GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in GATX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GATX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GATX by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GATX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GATX opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

