Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

GEL stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $381.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director Jack T. Taylor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $207,600.00. Also, Director James E. Davison acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,605,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,094,919.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 200,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,057. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

