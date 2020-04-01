Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 235,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad Anthony Landry acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Also, Director James E. Davison purchased 100,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,919.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 200,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,057. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

