GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,450 shares of company stock worth $408,241. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

