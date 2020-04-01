Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 128,810 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 128,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $206,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.