Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,216 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $199,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after buying an additional 706,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,017,360. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

