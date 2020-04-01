Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 273,698 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 273,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $196,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

