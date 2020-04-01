Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,497 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $186,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 494,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

