Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 194,892 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,291,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $193,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

