Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 71,873 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $210,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

