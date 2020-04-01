Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Mylan worth $206,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mylan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,051,000 after acquiring an additional 425,895 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Mylan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,983,000 after acquiring an additional 710,964 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mylan by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,304 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYL. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Mylan stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

