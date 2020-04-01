Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $213,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after acquiring an additional 366,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.