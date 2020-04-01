Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Steris worth $212,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Steris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.79. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

