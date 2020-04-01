Geode Capital Management LLC Has $198.66 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $198,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

