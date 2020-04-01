Geode Capital Management LLC Has $205.03 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,010 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $205,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

