Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,588 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Gartner worth $204,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average is $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

