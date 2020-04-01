Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,970 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Hasbro worth $209,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 645.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after buying an additional 424,121 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,040,000 after buying an additional 381,625 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

