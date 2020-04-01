Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of United Rentals worth $197,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,725,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of URI stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.43.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.