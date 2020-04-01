Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 54,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Seagate Technology worth $202,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 763,310 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 693.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 477,226 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 374,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after acquiring an additional 290,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock worth $1,515,216. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

