Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Price Target to $19.60

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $20.40 to $19.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 239.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.50 to $26.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Get PRADA S P A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $5.78 on Monday. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

About PRADA S P A/ADR

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.