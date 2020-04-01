Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,528 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Groupon worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Groupon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Groupon Inc has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.