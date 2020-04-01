Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.89 on Monday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

