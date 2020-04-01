Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $486.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.82. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.