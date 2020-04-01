Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Director James Christopher Hunt Acquires 6,662 Shares of Stock

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $12,657.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,260.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, James Christopher Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, James Christopher Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00.

Shares of HCFT stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.29. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

