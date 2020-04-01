Insider Selling: Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director Sells 10,576 Shares of Stock

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director James D. Dondero sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $116,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Jernigan Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $246.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

