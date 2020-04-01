Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.73% of Intuit worth $494,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.39.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.79. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

