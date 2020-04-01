Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Holdings Trimmed by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco India ETF worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA PIN opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Invesco India ETF has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

Invesco India ETF Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

