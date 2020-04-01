Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

KBWY stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.