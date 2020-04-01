J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

