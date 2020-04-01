Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $195,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,626,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.