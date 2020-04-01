Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) to Hold

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAPMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.47 on Monday. Saipem has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

