Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $199,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Good bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $57,485 and have sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of JCAP opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $246.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

