JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.