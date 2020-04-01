Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

NYSE KGC opened at $3.98 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

