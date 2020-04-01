Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85. Leidos has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 349.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Leidos by 5.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

