Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Major Shareholder Brian Pratt Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) major shareholder Brian Pratt purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limbach alerts:

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Pratt bought 7,800 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $22,464.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Brian Pratt bought 205,186 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $761,240.06.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Brian Pratt bought 300,726 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,686.20.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Limbach Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.