Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Major Shareholder Brian Pratt Purchases 7,800 Shares

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) major shareholder Brian Pratt bought 7,800 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $22,464.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Brian Pratt bought 30,000 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Brian Pratt bought 205,186 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $761,240.06.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Brian Pratt bought 300,726 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $1,112,686.20.

LMB opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Limbach Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Limbach as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

