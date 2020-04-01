Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson upped their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

LLNW stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $622.72 million, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

