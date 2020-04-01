Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Lincoln National worth $185,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

