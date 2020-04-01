Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.25. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock opened at C$0.41 on Monday. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.91 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lucara Diamond will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Eira Margaret Thomas purchased 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,324.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,314,958.60.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

