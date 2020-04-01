Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) CEO Hern Thomas E. O Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hern Thomas E. O also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Macerich alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of Macerich stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $873.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.52%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,883,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,430,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 42,909 shares during the last quarter.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.