Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 7542906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

The stock has a market cap of $873.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Macerich’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.52%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Macerich by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Macerich by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

