Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 574.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,109,000 after purchasing an additional 638,022 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 839,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,639,000 after purchasing an additional 482,796 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 384,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 774,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,646,000 after purchasing an additional 270,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

MXIM stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

