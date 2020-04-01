Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $563,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

