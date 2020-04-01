Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,173 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.15% of Metlife worth $71,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,213,000 after buying an additional 124,343 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metlife stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Metlife from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

