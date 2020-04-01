Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 243.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.