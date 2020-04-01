NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $16.61 on Monday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

