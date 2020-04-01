NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Janice Harper Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Janice Harper acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,320.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. NFI Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.33.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc will post 1.9799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.